Keller Williams' new agents are: Alyssa Miller, 930-6955, lyssa.miller@outlook.com; Eric Perez-Rodriguez, 582-7987, prproperties@gmail.com; and Michelle Hodde, 303-304-7161, mmhodde@gmail.com.

Pueblo SCORE

to hold workshop

Pueblo SCORE, the mentoring/volunteer branch of the Small Business Administration, will hold the workshop, Financing Your Business, scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Vectra Bank, Pueblo-North, 1250 U.S. Highway 50.

The workshop is presented by Della Vigil-Tafoya and Christine Valdez of Vectra Bank and Tilyian Morrin and Jill Gassen of Accion.

Participants will learn about two funding resources of business ownership. Vigil-Tafoya and Valdez will cover the basics of the Small Business Administration loan. Also, Morrin and Gassen will give an overview of Accion’s financial program for startups and entrepreneurs who may not qualify for traditional loans.

For more information or to register, call Lisa Gustafson at 582-1919.

Job search

assistance available



The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Job listings are available at connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered:

•Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and what could be keeping you from finding employment.

•The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals ages 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college or get training.

•The Governor’s Summer Job Hunt Program is open to young people ages 14 through 24. Jobs are available for those 16 to 24. Volunteer opportunities exist for those under 16.

Contact the Workforce Center to speak with an employment specialist and sign up for the next Governor's Summer Job Hunt Orientation.

New Chieftain

business effort

The Pueblo Chieftain is launching an effort to focus on businesses. If you would like to have your business featured, send an email including your business name and telephone number to kvigil@chieftain.com.