“Mamma Mia” is a lalapalooza of a show.

On opening night, you expect a few glitches, but it was hard to find one in this performance. For singing and amazing dancing scenes, not to mention solid rock music, you can’t beat this one.



Desiree Goheen’s choreography is spectacular. The “Lay All Your Love on Me” number with the flipper dance made the audience laugh and applaud, as casual looking beach bums plus the girls and a lot of other cast performed like they were on Broadway instead of San Juan Avenue.



Confused by the movie version, I was expecting some effort at showing water - not necessary. The story carries the show.

Lexington Summers as Sophie Sheridan is trying to find her real father. Natalie Sheridan as her independent-minded mother actually discovers who it is and eventually falls in love all over again - good musical comedy plot.



The fathers are convincing and funny as each takes responsibility individually - Jared Bateman as Sam Carmichael, Tim Baublits as Harry Bright and Grant Elliott as Bill Austin. Of course they were only portraying men in their 40s, which is the new 30s, but maybe a little white at the temples wouldn’t hurt on Bateman, to help him look slightly older than the beach guys.



Of course, it’s all about the music - to the all-time favorites of “Mamma Mia!”, “Dancing Queen,” and “Honey, Honey,” you could add “Money, Money, Money,” “I Have a Dream.” “Lay All Your Love on Me.”

Wait a minute. It’s all about the dancing, too. The Picketwire Players are a very professional amateur group. Kudos to Tracey Salzbrenner for making it all look easy.



After the room-rocking finale, people started standing up spontaneously, until everyone was standing, cheering and applauding.

Don’t miss this local big-time musical.

Performances continue Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at picketwireplayers.org/tickets, or stop by the box office, 802 San Juan Ave., between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call 384-8320.

bmcfarren@ljtdmail.com