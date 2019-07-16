IN MEMORIAM Dennis Guerrero Honey, you were the most wonderful husband and best friend. I was truly blessed to have you in my life. I cherish our memories. Say hello to Dad and Jacob. Missed and loved beyond words, Laurie and all the family.
