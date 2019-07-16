Carolyn J. Luna, 85, passed away on July 11, 2019. Viewing will be held at 11 a.m. July 17, 2019, at Imperial Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Full obituary and online condolences at www.imperialfunerals.com
Carolyn J. Luna, 85, passed away on July 11, 2019. Viewing will be held at 11 a.m. July 17, 2019, at Imperial Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Full obituary and online condolences at www.imperialfunerals.com
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.