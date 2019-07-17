Two dentists recently opened the Sangre de Cristo Dental Care practice at 904 Hailey Lane in Pueblo West.

Dr. Eric Smith and Dr. Chelsea Schafer opened the new full-service, state-of-the-art family dental practice last week. Sangre de Cristo Dental Care is fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry, allowing the staff to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients.

The clinic is accepting new patients and offers everything from routine cleanings and simple fillings to more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services.

“We are excited to be joining the Pueblo West community to offer high quality dental services to families and individuals of all ages,” Smith said. “Our mission is to provide exceptional experiences to each patient who walks through our doors.”

Smith received his doctorate of dental surgery from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He has successfully completed advanced training in oral and maxillofacial surgery, anesthesiology, advanced cardiac life support and esthetic continuum.

“Dental health is vital to overall health, so we want to help our patients make the best decisions for their care,” Schafer said. “We plan to educate patients on the importance of dental care and encourage them to adopt an ongoing preventative care routine.”

Schafer earned her doctorate of dental surgery from the Indiana University School of Dentistry. She has received advanced training in oral surgery, endodontics, Invisalign, dental implants, conscious sedation, restorative dentistry, digital dentistry and leadership.

For information, call 719-470-6358 or visit www.SangreDeCristoDentalCare.com.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps