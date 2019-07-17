CANON CITY — The firefighting team in charge of the Canyonlands Fire has been drastically downsized after crews reached 100 percent containment Wednesday.

The management team transitioned from the Type 3 fire management team led by Matt Norden to a local BLM Front Range Type 4 team, led by Damon Kurtz. The Type 4 team will monitor the fire and take any necessary suppression action until the fire is considered completely out, according to a news release from Front Range Fire.

Nearby residents can expect to see smoke periodically rising from the fire area, especially during the afternoon hours. There are still islands of live vegetation within the fire containment lines that might ignite during the extreme hot weather expected over the next few days.

After a week fighting the Canyonlands Fire, the San Juan and Wyoming hotshot crews were released Wednesday to return to their home bases. The Type 3 helicopter that has been flying out of the Tallahassee Fire Station also was released.

The lightning-caused fire sparked to life July 9 and reached about 34 acres in size on U.S. Bureau of Land Management lands on the east flank of Table Mountain just west of Parkdale. The size was adjusted from 50 acres to 34 after GPS mapping provided a more accurate determination of the actual fire acreage.

