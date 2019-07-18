Dear editor,

I would like to thank the businesses and citizens of the Arkansas Valley for supporting the Koshare Foundation’s 6th Annual golf fundraiser. We held the fundraiser on June 22, 2019, at the La Junta Golf Course.

Our sponsors included: Beverly Babb, BJ Sports Bar, BNSF Railway, Colorado Bank & Trust, City of La Junta, Cottonwood Nursing Home (Rocky Ford), Dean & Company Brewery, DeBourgh Manufacturing, Garden of the Gods Resort (Colorado Springs), J&S Liquors, Jackson Awards and Frames, Jerry’s Custom Painting, Landmarks of La Junta, La Junta Police Reserve, La Junta Roofing, La Junta Tourism Board, La Junta Trading, Martin General Store, Miles Heating & Air Conditioning, Morgan & Sons Glass, Phillips Communications, Roberson State Farm, Ruby’s Auto Body, Scaff Brothers, Tamal House, The Copper Kitchen, The Sign Shop, Torrez Empire, and Wallace Oil.

This year, the Koshare organization celebrated its 86th Anniversary and the 70th Anniversary of the Kiva. The Koshares have helped shape the lives of generations of young men, and recently extended opportunities to the first generation of young women. Our mission is to raise money to ensure the Koshare organization can continue to develop young men and women in the Arkansas Valley for future generations. One of our goals is to establish a million-dollar endowment.

Please support our sponsors because they support the Koshares. I invite other businesses and citizens in the Arkansas Valley to help us reach our endowment goal. Come out and support our next golf fundraiser in June 2020.

James Maes, Vice President

Koshare Foundation