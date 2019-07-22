Gold rating

East High School's Arlett Adame and Krystal Chavez received a first-place gold at the state Family, Career and Community Leaders of America competition and represented Colorado in nationals in Anaheim, where 8,700 students competed. At nationals, the pair received a gold rating on their chapter service project.

Lawsuit update

A lawsuit filed by the Colorado Education Association against the Colorado State Board of Education and the Pueblo City Schools (D60) board in response to a state directive that Risley International Academy of Innovation come under external management due to continued poor performance has been moved from Pueblo to Denver.

On Aug. 1, a Denver District Court judge will make a determination on whether he has jurisdiction to hear the Pueblo case, as well as a similar one filed on behalf of Adams 14.

Destination Imagination update

In their category, a North Mesa Elementary school team finished in 10th place out of 77 in the world finals of Destination Imagination, held recently in Kansas City.

More than 1,400 teams from around the world took part in the competition, in which students apply 21st century skills and STEM principles in collaborative problem solving challenges.

Perfect ACT

Clare Oldenburg, a 2017 graduate of St. John Neumann Catholic School and incoming junior at Pius X High School in Lincoln, Nebraska, earned a perfect 36 score on an ACT exam during her sophomore year. At Pius X, Clare is on the swim team and in the Math club, and plans to join AcaDeca and show choir.

Only around two-tenths of the 1% who take the ACT earn a perfect score.

School readiness event

"3-2-1 Countdown to Fun" returns to the Buell Children’s Museum on Thursday. This event, which runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., assists families with young children who are transitioning into preschool and kindergarten by utilizing the museum as a neutral “safe-zone” to experience a pop-up school model environment.

With the help of their parents and volunteer teachers, the event allows children to gain experience in a simulated classroom setting. The resource fair in conjunction with the event will provide attendees with the chance to get information regarding school registration, immunization, dental care resources, and more.

All activities are included for a $1 per person admission charge, which includes free T-shirts, water bottles and other items.

Call 295-7200 for info.

Block party

Rocky Mountain SER (Head Start) will host a community luau-themed block party from 5-8 p.m. July 31 at the former Spann Elementary School site, 2300 E. 10th St.

This free, family friendly event will include activities for guests of all ages, face painting, food, music and more.

Scholarship opportunity

The Colorado State University-Pueblo Foundation has partnered with the Reisher Scholars Program to provide scholarship funding for Colorado students with demonstrated financial need and proven academic merit.



The Reisher Scholars Program, a fund of the Denver Foundation, seeks to help promising students earn their undergraduate degrees without incurring additional educational debt. CSU-Pueblo was recently selected through the CSU-Pueblo Foundation to become a Reisher Scholars Program partner university.



CSU-Pueblo joins six other Colorado public universities who partner with the Reisher Scholars Program. Students who have completed their freshman year at a partner university or who are transferring into one of the universities from community colleges for their junior year may apply. Applicants must meet a variety of eligibility requirements, including a G.P.A. of 3.0 or better, demonstrated financial need and involvement in service activities.



Reisher Scholar awards are full, unmet need scholarships and now range from $4,000 to $11,000 per year.

The program will be implemented at CSU-Pueblo in the fall of 2021 through the CSU-Pueblo Foundation Scholarship Application process.



For more information, call 549-2380.

Leadership Institute grads

Nine area high school students were honored for completing the Pueblo Library Foundation's 2019 Leadership Institute.

The graduates are Ryan Belmont and Krystyana Rodriguez (South High School); Caroline Catulli, Rhyan Gonzales and Chantel Montoya (Central High School); Allysen Duysen (Pueblo West High School); Layne Martinez (East High School); Nicolette Martinez (Pueblo County High School); and Madelyn Reese (Swallows Charter Academy.)

The program teaches young women in high school how to be effective leaders and create positive change in the community. To qualify, participants must carry at least a 3.0 GPA, have high character and community involvement, and be involved in school activities or athletics.

Fundraising breakfast

The Pueblo Association of Homebuilders is hosting a pancake breakfast to raise funds for Pueblo County High School's new The Academy of Manufacturing, Agriculture and Construction.

The event will take place from 8-10 a.m. Thursday at The Gold Dust Saloon, 217 S. Union Ave. The meal includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and fruit.

Tickets are $20 each. Call 545-9484 for info.

GOAL Academy honored

Study.com, which has identified cutting-edge approaches to blended learning, recognized GOAL Academy as one of the Top 50 Blended Learning High Schools in the country.



"The growth of online courses is huge, and studies are showing that blended learning approaches see a marked increase in student engagement," said a spokesperson from study.com. "Blended learning acknowledges the importance of digital literacy and 21st century skills while still maintaining the most important elements of in-person interaction offered by the traditional classroom approach."