A boy celebrating his 10th birthday lost part of his arm after neighbors handed him a lit homemade firework, according to authorities in California.

Now, one of those neighbors is facing a pair of criminal charges, TV station WTVD reports. Walter Revolorio, 27, has been charged with one count of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death and one count of possession of a destructive device in a public place.

Both charges are felonies. Revolorio's bond has been set at $630,000. He has pleaded not guilty.

"They lit a firework and then they gave it to me," the boy, Aaron Carreto, told the TV station. "The fuse went down, I looked at it and then it popped in my hand when I was going to throw it."

WTVD says the explosion, which happened in the city of Compton, was so loud it rocked nearby cars.

Doctors have temporarily stitched what's left of Carreto's arm into his stomach so it can regrow tissue. They're hopeful they'll be able to give him at least two fingers.

Carreto says he hopes to be able to one day play sports again. He also has a message for the neighbors whose actions cost him the use of one arm.

"I want them to be in jail so they don't do this to other kids," he said.