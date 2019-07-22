The hot weather in the morning and the quick and heavy thunderstorm Saturday didn’t stop a group of Pueblo bikers from rallying for abused children.

The Protectors of Abused Children, which was founded by a group of Pueblo bikers in January 2018, held its First 2-Wheel Classic and Bike Rally at Pueblo Motorsports Park.

The proceeds raised, of which half will go to Colorado abused children, were enough to support these children for more than a year, organizers said Monday.

“It went well. It was hot and then we had the rainstorm, but there were a lot of people there. The rain kind of slowed it down,” said Randy “Nightmare" Clark, vice president of the organization.

About 500 people showed up for the event and there were 75 racers. Organizers plan to make the event an annual one.

“We had Harley class, sports bike class and turbo bike class races,” Clark said.

“The rally went really well. Participants paid to race and half of the proceeds went to our organization for abused children.”

Clark said there is no bike rally drag race in Southern Colorado and his organization wanted to bring one to Pueblo.

“They do it in Denver, but nothing south of Denver does it. There’s a lot of people who ride motorcycles and we want to try to bring the biker community together in one general area to have fun and race motorcycles and burn tires and not get in trouble on the street,” Clark said.

“We want to bring the racers off the street and to the track where it’s safe. This is why we are promoting this event.”

Clark said it helps bring bikers and racers into a controlled environment while at the same time protecting abused children.

The 10 founders of the 501C3 organization were concerned about the past, present and future of abused children.

“They saw that there was a need to help protect abused children,” Clark said.

Clark said the group members are willing and able to provide 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week protection to abused children and prevent further abuse from perpetrators that attempt to continue to abuse and harm their victims.

“We bring them into our organization and they are part of our family,” Clark said.

“Children who have a trusted relationship with bikers tend to feel protected, safer and are, oftentimes, more likely to stand up to the person who harmed them,” the organization's website said.

The organization members spend time with the children, visiting them often and are able to escort the child to court and be their protector during the court process as they stand up to their abusers.

“We have two protectors that visit our kids every two weeks until they don’t need us anymore and they are not afraid to be in the world they are in,” Clark said.

“We give them their voices back. Abused children have their voices taken from them because for years they are told not to tell anybody anything. As soon as we walk in, we immediately ask them if they want to be part of our family.”

Clark said each child gets to choose their own road name.

“Everybody knows me as 'Nightmare.' So we have princesses and 'Iron Man' and 'Superman,'” he said with a laugh.

“That’s a big start to let them know that there are positive influences in this world. Next year’s event is going to be bigger and better.”

For more information on the organization and to donate, contact “Nightmare” at 719-251-6064 or nightmare.pac@yahoo.com. You also can visit www.protectorsofabusedchildren.org.

amestas@chieftain.com

Twitter: @mestas3517