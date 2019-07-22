DENVER — A Pueblo man has agreed to repay $42,100 to the Social Security Administration, admitting he kept that amount in disability benefits he was not entitled to.

Michael Wilson, who pleaded guilty to defrauding the government, was also sentenced to serve 45 days in jail.

The penalty was imposed in Denver Friday by Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer of the U.S. District Court for Colorado.

The crime occurred from 2013 to 2018. That's when agents of the Social Security Administration's Office of Inspector General confronted Wilson "and he confessed," according to a court document he signed.

The agents acted on an anonymous tip.

Wilson, 56, was earning income by working, causing him to be ineligible for the benefits. He is an interstate truck driver.

His attorney said he has begun making restitution payments.

Wilson also admitted to making false statements about his eligibility on two occasions, once in 2014 and again in 2017.

Wilson was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for Colorado.

