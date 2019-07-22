A 58-year-old Rocky Ford man is the primary suspect in several theft incidents that occurred Monday at First Cash Pawn in the 3800 block of West Northern Avenue.

The suspect also is accused of a theft at Burke's TV and Pawn in the 100 block of West 12th Street.

In one of the pawn shop incidents, a 32-year-old Pueblo man is listed as a co-suspect.

The reports did not offer additional information on the items stolen.

Car wash theft

On Sunday, $800 was discovered missing from a change machine at Mister Car Wash in the 3200 block of North Elizabeth Street.

Garden tool theft

From a shed on the property of Pueblo School for the Arts and Sciences in the 2400 block of Jones Avenue, a female party told police Sunday tools valued at $1,000, used in a school garden program, were stolen. The victim said break-in problems have been ongoing.

Dog theft

Samson, a purebred collie, was discovered missing Saturday from the 1000 block of Carteret Avenue. Samson is valued at $1,000, and the cage he was in, also stolen, is worth $150.

Phone theft

A female party told police her $900 cellphone went missing Saturday from a birthday party she attended in the 2100 block of Vinewood Lane.

Recovered auto

A black 2008 Mazda valued at $6,000, and reported stolen Saturday from the 1100 block of South Prairie Avenue, was later recovered.

Stolen auto

Also on Saturday, a silver 2002 Lincoln was reported stolen from the 2700 block of Troy Avenue. The vehicle is valued at $4,000.

Criminal mischief

A report of a burglary in progress Sunday in the 2400 block of South Prairie Avenue led to the discovery of a broken window and $1,000 in damage.

The report does not specify if any items were removed from the Dollar General store.

On Friday, an officer responded to a Dollar General in the 2100 block of West 18th Street on a report of a burglary. After breaking the front-door glass, causing $1,000 in damage, the suspect(s) entered the store and removed unspecified items.

Arrests

Alyssa L. Atchison, 22, of an unspecified block of Prairie Hawk Lane, was arrested Monday on felony warrants for complicity to commit crime, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, marijuana or marijuana concentrate, and special offender. She was booked into Pueblo County jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Benjamin L. Baros, 39, of an unspecified block of Prairie Hawk Lane, was arrested Monday on felony warrants for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, marijuana or marijuana concentrate, and special offender. He was booked into jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

KC Cruz, 30, no specified address, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree burglary and on a felony failure to appear warrant with $10,000 bail.

Tiffany Maestas, 32, no specified address, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Adolph J. Garcia, 36, of the 500 block of West Seventh Street, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass and booked into jail with no bail set, pending a court appearance.

Joseph E. Zuniga, 53, of an unspecified block of California Street, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony menacing with a deadly weapon (gun) and booked into jail with no bail set. He also was placed on a parole hold.

Santos R. Chavez, 31, of the 1200 block of East 12th Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of second-degree assault-serious bodily injury. He paid $5,000 bail and was released from jail.

Javier F. Lopez, 36, of an unspecified block of Tabor Lane, was arrested Friday on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon and booked into jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Dennis F. Gonzales Jr., 22, of Pueblo West, was arrested Friday on a felony failure to appear warrant and booked into jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.

jpompia@chieftain.com

Twitter: @jpompia