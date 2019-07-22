Usually, farmers are happy with any rain they can get, but too much wet stuff can cause other problems.

“My crops are fine. It’s just too much rain to get in there and harvest,” said RoseAnn DiSanti of DiSanti Farms in Pueblo County.

Just up the road on U.S. Highway 50, Kasey Hund, manager of Di Tomaso Farms, was singing the same tune.

"Its muddy out there. it's going to slow us down a couple of weeks," Hund said, standing at one of her pumpkin fields.

"But everything looks good out there still. As long as it doesn't flood again or rain more. Too much is too much, but when we have really hot days, it tends to make them grow well. They should be very abundant."

The Saturday storm that packed a powerful punch to Pueblo didn’t bring too much hail to the farms east of town.

The National Weather Service reported rain totals as high as nearly 3.2 inches — recorded in an area about 1 mile southeast of the center of town — and Puebloans in some places reported damage to vehicles and residences from the pounding hail.

Today, there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. The forecast calls for a mostly sunny day, with a high near 89 degrees.

“The biggest problem right now is not being able to get the labor into the field and get the stuff out that I need,” DiSanti said.

“It hasn’t done any damage, but I do want the rain to stop. We have to wait until it dries out before we can put labor out on the fields. You don’t want to break the plants and you can’t expect the labor to work when it’s so muddy. It’s hard on them.”

DiSanti said about 2 inches of rain fell on her farm Saturday.

“We’ve been so fortunate that we haven’t got any hail. The chile and everything still looks good, but I sure wish the rain would stop. We’ve had enough,” DiSanti said with a laugh.

“It’s from one extreme to the next out here. From the drought to the rain. We need it somewhere in the middle.”

Hund said despite the mud, workers gathered pickle cucumbers Monday morning

"It was very muddy. Pickles are in abundance. All this rain and all the hot days really made them produce 10 times as fast. We had to get in there and pick a few.

Workers had to carry the picked crop out by hand instead of using vehicles and equipment.

"They also had to wash all the mud off the pickles. It's a longer process. The customers were calling. Our top priority right now is pickles. Everybody wants pickles," Hund said.

Michael Bartolo, with the Arkansas Valley Research Center, said the storm didn’t affect the Lower Arkansas Valley too harshly.

“There was a little bit of hail that stripped some stuff up. Some things will be hurt worse than others,” Bartolo said.

Customers still lined up at local fruit stands as the fields behind them were still soaked.

“Things have really been growing nice because there was a cool spring and then it started getting warm again. And boy, particularly, the melons are looking great. Some got dinged up a little bit here and there, but there is still a significant amount that look very good.”

Scott Brase, district director for the USDA Farm Service Agency, said he has not received any reports of significant damage to crops.

“We have heard about a little bit of hail damage and some structural damages from the wind and so forth,” Brase said. “As far as major crop losses, we haven’t heard anything yet. It’s a little early though.”

Producers have 15 days to report losses, Brase said.

Bartolo said producers are always worried about excessive rain.

“That can cause secondary effects with disease and other things. If it starts drying up, things will be fine and things will grow. The stuff that was dinged will recover to a certain extent. Some won’t, but it could have been a lot worse and more widespread,” Bartolo said.

“It was very scattered and the damage was slight to a little worse. It’s not as bad as we have had in the past.”

Bartolo also said wet fields can harm harvesting operations.

“This is the time we start harvesting a lot of stuff. You want to be able to get into the field. You never want any prolonged periods of wet weather that can potentially cause some disease issues in the plants,” he said.

Brase said silt and mud can be detrimental to crops as well.

“Crops can be buried in silt and mud because of heavy rain. It can wash small crops out as well,” Brase said.

