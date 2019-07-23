Vidalia Garcia was awarded the Citation for Community Service in recognition of outstanding contributions to the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1054 at the chapter meeting held July 10.



Vidalia, who resides at Casa Del Sol, an independent living retirement community in La Junta, volunteers many hours there in several ways. She designs cards to sell in the business office, decorates the commons area and center with special attention to holidays, and assists with pot luck dinners and other social activities on the campus. Vidalia also teaches crafting classes and enjoys assisting other residents with their crafting projects.



“Volunteering helps a person contribute to the community and encourages the mental health and self-esteem of a retiree,” states Garcia.



Vidalia has been a member of NARFE for several years and has served as a past vice-president. She fully supports the organization’s goal, which is to protect the earned benefits of federal employees.