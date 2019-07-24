Milling and paving operations set to begin on a long stretch of U.S. 50C will close some lanes and cause some traffic delays, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Beginning Monday, crews will begin milling and paving on U.S. 50C — known as the business section of the busy highway — from the Salt Creek Bridge in the county to West Fourth Street just near the Buell Children's Museum, CDOT officials have announced.

Crews first will mill that stretch of the roadway surface, then repave, followed by final striping. The project will make travel safer for motorists and will improve the surface of the roadway, according to CDOT.

CDOT said traffic on this stretch of highway will be reduced to one lane in each direction during working hours, which will be Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. No weekend work is being anticipated. There also will be no milling and paving done during the Colorado State Fair from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2 so as to not interfere with people's ability to get to the Fair.

The lane closures will be one mile in length at a time.

Intersecting streets will be closed at U.S. 50C during the milling and paving work, and these closures will be limited to the locations where work is actively taking place. Motorists will be detoured to the blocks east and west of the closure.

Milling and paving operations are expected to last two months and should be complete by the end of September, depending on how the weather cooperates.

Access to business throughout the stretch of U.S. 50C will be maintained throughout the duration of the construction project, according to CDOT.

Residents can get direct email announcements and updates about the project by signing up at HWY50publicinfo@aol.com

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy