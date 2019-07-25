City Council has cleared the way for a new full-time position to be added to the City Clerk's Office that will handle licensing of medical and retail marijuana and other duties.

Council voted unanimously Monday night to fund the position. The cost for salary and benefits for the new full-time licensing coordinator is approximately $77,000 annually, according to the city.

The position has not been filled yet. It will be an open position, not just internal to city employees, and will be on the city jobs board soon so people can apply.

City Clerk Brenda Armijo requested that the position be added to her office, saying that there is an urgent need for someone who can perform licensing functions associated with medical and retail marijuana. In addition to performing that task, the person hired for this new role will be the backup to the deputy city clerk for which the clerk's office is recruiting, which means that person will be the backup for city liquor licensing.

Armijo said the workload associated with marijuana licensing has increased, along with changing regulations and compliance activities.

The duties have been performed by a temporary employee on a part-time basis.

"It's not just the eight retail stores we have. We currently have 26 marijuana licenses of retail, medical, grows, infused products; all of those different licenses," Armijo said on Thursday. "We have a couple more that will go before the board, I think, next month. So then we'll be up to 28 licenses if they're approved. And then in addition to all of that, that person will have to process the changes as well as new employees, renewals, and all of those other things."

