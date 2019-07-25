Pueblo native and Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia signed a pair of Pueblo-centric proclamations on Thursday while metaphorically filling the blue sneakers of Gov. Jared Polis as acting governor as Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera are out-of-state.

The proclamations signed by Garcia at the American Legion Post No. 2 designated July 25 as USS Pueblo Day, as well as the period between Aug. 23 and Sept. 3 as Colorado State Fair Week — two topics of significant importance to local residents.

“These topics are extremely important to not only Pueblo, but to Colorado,” Garcia said, “and in this case of the USS Pueblo, to our American history.”

Garcia’s proclamation addressing the USS Pueblo calls on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as well as the North Korean people, to return the United States Navy ship named after Pueblo, Colo., which was captured by the North Korean military while it was sailing in international waters on an intelligence mission on Jan. 23, 1968.

One individual, Petty Officer Duane Hodges, was killed during the capture. The remaining crew was held in captivity for 11 months and the Pueblo has remained moored in the Pothong River ever since.

“As a Marine veteran who served in Iraq, I think it’s important to not forget our history,” Garcia said.

“The USS Pueblo is a symbol of the bravery of the crew that was captured and held in North Korea for 11 months, and it is the only US vessel that is still held by a foreign government. So it’s important to remind Coloradans why it was named after Pueblo — we’re the Home of the Heroes — so that one is a little dear to my heart.”

Garcia said he found it interesting, and perhaps a bit ironic, that his proclamation was signed on Thursday, when news broke earlier in the day that North Korea had launched two missiles into the Sea of Japan.

“North Korea has continued to study their missile program and fired two missiles this morning,” Garcia said.

“So I think right now we find ourselves with an opportunity where we should not only be reminding Coloradans about the importance of the USS Pueblo, but renewing our conversations for the North Korean leadership and people to return back to us what is rightfully ours.”

The return of the Pueblo is a feat long sought after by local politicians, and Garcia said now that the United States and North Korea have a continuous dialogue, there may be more opportunity for the Pueblo’s return than there had been in years past.

“For that reason, it would be a good gesture on behalf of the north Korean government to return the USS Pueblo,” Garcia said.

For the second of the day’s proclamations, Garcia recognized the Colorado State Fair, which began in 1869 and has since become one of the largest summer events in the Centennial State.

Pueblo has always been home to the Colorado State Fair and sometimes people think it’s just Pueblo’s state fair. And it is; that’s one of the things we love about it, but it’s also such an economic engine for this entire state,” Garcia said.

“It’s one of the top destinations in the summer for families for summer fun, and it highlights and showcases so many things that are important to us in Southern Colorado: the rodeo, agriculture, great food, things like the Pueblo green chile; these are important things for Colorado, it’s part of our branding.

“So I think all of these things are important to continue to highlight and showcase that Pueblo has a significant, rich, deep history in the state of Colorado.”

zhillstrom@chieftain.com

Twitter: @ZachHillstrom