Coloradoan elected to national corn board

Mike Lefever, a farmer and immediate past president of the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee, was elected to serve on the National Corn Growers Association board during Corn Congress in Washington D.C. July 17.

Lefever farms 22 miles northwest of Yuma and near Longmont. During his 24-year history of service at the state level, he has been a director and officer for both the Administrative Committee and the growers association. Lefever has served on several state and two national action teams. This past year he was chairman of NCGA's market access development team.

Hemp plan input sought

Leaders of the Colorado Hemp Advancement and Management Plan (CHAMP) will hold the first of several public meetings, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Old Fort in Hesperus, Colo. A repeat session will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. for anyone unable to attend the morning session.

The meeting will be held in partnership with Fort Lewis College and the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute Tribes for the purpose of gathering public feedback on specific issues related to the research and development, sustainability, seed certification, cultivation, crop disposal, transportation, and testing of industrial hemp.

"There is much excitement about hemp, and also a lot of questions. The Department of Agriculture wants to hear what's on people's minds as we build out the framework for the hemp industry across Colorado and the nation," said Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg. "Broad participation is important as we enter into this new chapter of a new industry."

Conference addresses farming in semi-arid climate

The 2019 Bottom Line Conference will be held at the Kearny County Fairgrounds, one mile west of Lakin, Kan., Aug. 14-15. The event will feature dozens of presentations, covering money management, soil health, grazing strategies, farm programs and more. The focus of the Bottom Line Conference is profitability through soil and water conservation in a dry climate.

More info online at BottomlineConference.com.

Comment period open on hours-of-service regs

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is seeking public comments on potential revisions to agricultural commodity or livestock definitions in its hours-of-service regulations.

The agency reportedly worked hand-in-hand with the Department of Agriculture to provide clarity for the nation's commercial drivers and farmers. Currently, states determine their harvesting and planting seasons. Drivers who transport agricultural commodities, including livestock, are exempt from the hours-of-service requirements from the source of the commodities to any location within a 150-mile radius.

To learn more, including how to comment, go to fmcsa.dot.gov/regulations/hours-service/hours-service-drivers-definition-agricultural-commodity.

Learn more about African Swine Fever

The Colorado Livestock Association is hosting a workshop on African Swine Fever and the implications for the U.S. livestock industry on Aug. 7. The meeting, which runs from 1:15 to 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Greeley, will feature several speakers discussing the impact on meat demand around the world, as well as emergency preparedness and potential response plans in the U.S.