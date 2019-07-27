Fowler School Board voted on Monday to place a bond proposition of $4 million onto the November ballot in the next step of the facilities master plan process for Fowler School District.

If Fowler constituents choose to approve the measure, the money would be utilized to fund a project that could result in new or renovated school buildings and facilities.



The board has yet to commit to an individual strategy within the master plan.



The $4 million would not be enough to complete significant projects by itself and would require the district to secure additional funding, such as a BEST grant, according to Alfie Lotrich. district superintendent.



Even through such a grant, the district would be required to match a certain percent of the funds. For the BEST Grant program, Fowler School District would need to match 30 percent.



Additionally, Colorado allows for a waiver that would make up the difference in the district's grant match if it's unable to come up with the money, Lotrich said.

The exact language that will appear on the ballot has not yet been approved, Lotrich said.



The latest rendition of Fowler School District's Facilities Master Plan is available for viewing and download from the school district's recently revamped website. The school board hosted multiple open houses in June and conducted community surveys to get feedback about the project's direction.



Lotrich said the district is trying to provide a 50-year solution for 20 years worth of money, as opposed to providing a 10- or 20-year solution for 20 years worth of money.

