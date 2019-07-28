The fame of the Royal Gorge Bridge has drawn some presidential visitors during its history.

Franklin D. Roosevelt viewed the bridge as he rode through the gorge on the passenger train on July 12, 1938, and Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower — then the president of Columbia University — visited the bridge on Aug. 12, 1948, before he was elected president in 1953.

Roosevelt, who gave a speech in Pueblo, told those gathered: “The Royal Gorge is one of the finest scenic spots in the whole of the United States. More and more this scenery of ours in the Rocky Mountains is being recognized as a national asset by people all over the country.

“They are coming here for their vacation time and I believe that is a good thing. If we could get everybody in the United States to travel all around it would eliminate in a major part many of our political differences and we would get to know ourselves better,” Roosevelt said according to an article in the Aurora Democrat.

Eisenhower was on vacation during his visit to the bridge, which was followed by a fishing adventure on the Western Slope. He enjoyed a good 15 minutes at the bridge before he was recognized and asked by other visitors for his autograph and to pose for pictures, according to a news article.

“Gracious and friendly, General Eisenhower willingly posed for pictures and signed autographs until it was time to leave, then shouted over his shoulder to those still waiting, ‘Write me at Columbia University and I’ll answer you,’” according to the article written by W.T. Little.

