Two women with exceptional baking skills ended up getting to be the first women to cross the Royal Gorge Bridge before it was completed in 1929.

Lois Schaefer of Pueblo proudly says her mother and aunt were those two women.

The sisters, Lois Anderson and Gladys Forgy, were told by the bridge’s construction workers that if they baked apple pies for them, the workers would allow the ladies to be the first to cross the bridge.

“So they baked the pies and were able to cross before it opened. It was just a walkway at that time and they crossed on a hand car,” Schaefer recalls hearing.

“My Aunt Gladys and Uncle Loran Forgy owned the concession stands after the bridge opened. They were very general concessions and not that many people came up there as they do now,” she said.

That same year, her grandfather, George Anderson, was working as a correctional officer at the state penitentiary. The Colorado State Penitentiary, today called Territorial, was the site of a vicious riot in 1929.

“He was on vacation that day and that saved his life,” she said.

Eight correctional officers were killed and the death toll also included six inmates as a result of the bloody clash.

Schaefer said the family’s dedication to working at the bridge became a problem when her brother developed pneumonia and “everything was closed. We could not get my brother down to town and a doctor could not get to us.”

To help save her brother’s life, her mother dipped blankets in water and wrapped the wet blankets around him “to break the fever, otherwise he would have died. He lost his hearing to the fever,” Schaefer recalled.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps