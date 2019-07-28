Robert Wright was in the fourth grade when he got pulled from class to participate as an extra in the filming of a Hollywood movie.

"Big House USA" was filmed in 1954 in Canon City — and many of the scenes were shot at the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park. A few other scenes give glimpses of the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility and downtown Canon City.

“They pulled two kids from each grade and we were taken up to the gorge to film. I was in the scene racing the little boy who was kidnapped — and that scene actually made it into the movie,” Wright said.

“The first time we had the race I outran him and they told me I was supposed to let him win and I said, ‘I thought it was a race’ because I didn’t understand. They didn’t have time to reshoot it so they made it look like he won when they edited it,” Wright recalled.

When the movie premiered in 1955, it was shown at the Skyline Theater in downtown Canon City. Wright’s scene is the opening scene of the movie, so he didn’t have to wait long to see his work.

“All the kids who were extras and their families were invited to watch the movie. That was my 10 seconds of fame — my claim to fame,” he said.

The movie stared Broderick Crawford, Charles Bronson and Lon Chaney Jr. The black-and-white film is lauded for its breathtaking vistas of the gorge.

Although Wright’s bit part as an extra was the highlight of his local movie career, he did take part in two other films off screen. During filming of "How the West was Won" in 1961, Wright worked on a dairy route and ended up supplying a lot of dairy products for that shoot.

Then in 1973, he crossed paths with Bronson again during the filming of "Mr. Majestyk."

“I was security and stood guard on the set when it was all set up on Oak Creek Grade. I worked the night shift because I had a trained attack dog,” he said.

Wright went on to work as a correctional officer for the Colorado Department of Corrections retiring from Centennial Correctional Facility.

The Royal Gorge Bridge was more than a filming location for Wright.

“All three of my kids worked at the Royal Gorge during the summer,” he said.

