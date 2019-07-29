Audrey Mae Eubanks was born on December 31, 1965, Jonesboro, Ark., to Arthur and Mary Eubanks. Audrey departed us on July 23, 2019, in La Junta, Colorado. Audrey is survived by two sisters Nancy of the home and Mary Sue, Arkansas, along with two brothers James, Arkansas and John, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Audrey was known for her smile, telling everyone hi, and just waving to people. Audrey enjoyed being around town and being a part of the community. Audrey was involved in her church, and enjoyed greeting members of the congregation every Sunday. Audrey was well known for walking around town with her sister Nancy. Audrey enjoyed working at Global Treasurz and Evergreen Gardens cleaning up the dining room. Audrey volunteered her time by doing “Meals on Wheels" and completing recycling. Audrey loved to draw pictures and give hugs. She would say, “She’s my Cheesecake” and “I’m a good artist.” Audrey loved her community and just wanted to give back her care and compassion, which this community had given her over the years.



Audrey will have a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at Inspiration Field, 612 Adams Ave., in La Junta, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.



Online condolences may be made at www.peacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.