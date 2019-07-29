Darlene Ann Blair, born December 10, 1936, passed from this mortal life and joined her husband, Tom Blair in Heaven on July 16, 2019. She is survived and loved by her sons, Bill Blair, wife Paula and Bob Blair; sister Helen Hying and niece Kym Duea, husband Mike and their family. She was also loved and honored by Dale and Cheryl Holling and many, many dear friends.

Darlene and Tom, may you now and forever "stroll across Heaven together!" A Catholic mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in La Junta, Colo. A Celebration of Life/reception will follow the mass in the church hall.