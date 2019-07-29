Subject: Medical imaging technologies.

Years of experience: Five years teaching; nine years as a radiologic technologist.

Education: Pueblo Community College, (associate of applied science, radiologic technology); Franklin University (bachelor's degree, health care management); Kaplan University (master’s degree, higher education); and currently pursuing doctorate in education at Grand Canyon University.



From Mary Chavez, PCC dean of health and public safety: "Roger’s passion for education and the field of medical imaging/radiologic technology is without question. I appreciate his work ethic, dedication and composed approach to see a task to the end. He has high expectations of the employees he supervises and his students. Since he demands the same of himself and provides the necessary guidance and education to meet those expectations, staff and students are eager to follow.

"Roger has been a full-time faculty member at PCC for the past five years: the past two years as the department chair for the medical imaging/radiologic technology program. He is a strong believer in lifelong learning.

"He has been instrumental in the implementation of PCC’s bachelor’s degree in radiologic technology, overseeing both the associate and bachelor's degree programs. Before becoming a radiologic technologist, he served in the Navy, working as a nuclear mechanical plant operator and staff instructor at the Naval Nuclear Power Training Unit in Idaho. This definitely gave him his love and experience for teaching physics and radiation safety/principles to our students."



From the instructor: "I love education, both teaching and learning. I feel it is important for everyone to continue to learn throughout life and expand their horizons. I believe it is very important for me to be a part of the professional education of the radiologic technology students at PCC to help provide the community of Pueblo and Southern Colorado with qualified technologists who can best serve the people they encounter.



"One of my favorite parts of teaching is seeing a student who has struggled with a difficult concept finally understand it. Seeing that light come on is the most rewarding part of my job. Teaching carries a great responsibility. The students and the patients they will ultimately serve are counting on me to provide them with the best possible understanding of radiologic technology. If I fail, my students are likely to fail. This leads me to always do my best to provide my students with a thorough understanding of the topics I teach.

"I hold myself to a high standard and I hold my students to a high standard. The people of Pueblo and Southern Colorado who require medical imaging services count on me to have high standards so they can feel safe in the hands of competent medical imaging professionals."



From students: “Amazing instructor! Truly helps and goes above and beyond in his teaching. Contributes to my passion for this career choice.”



“Roger has been phenomenal in teaching and helping us understand difficult concepts related to our profession. He ensures that he is available for extra help if needed and provides supplemental assignments to ensure complete comprehension of the material. I greatly appreciate his enthusiasm for the course and our success as students.”



“Roger is without a doubt one of the best instructors I've ever had the pleasure of being taught by. He is very clear with his teachings, offers multiple ways to understand concepts, and makes it clear he's truly willing to help us and wants us to succeed. I hope he remains an instructor for many more years to come. He is truly irreplaceable.”





