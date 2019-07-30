Puebloans soon should be able to get their hands on results from the phase 2 feasibility being conducted on the fiscal realities of the city terminating its franchise agreement with Black Hills Energy early and creating its own municipal utility.

Councilman Mark Aliff, who serves on the Electric Utility Commission, said recently that the commission has been informed that preliminary results from the study should be available by mid-September.

The city hired EES Consulting Inc. to conduct the study into the feasibility of the city breaking away from Black Hills by August 2020. EES also did a phase 1 feasibility study for the city and recommended that a phase 2 study was needed for a more detailed technical and economic analysis of the municipalization process.

The phase 1 study determined that Pueblo ratepayers could save 10-12% a year if the city created its own municipal electric utility.

The study also found that the cost of buying assets from Black Hills and creating a utility would range between $255 million and $334 million based on different scenarios, but could save ratepayers more than $160 million over the next 20 years.

EES representatives said the second-phase study will comprehensively look at three scenarios: a municipal utility that serves just Pueblo; an alternative that includes some out-of-city customers; and the possibility of having to buy all of Black Hills’ distribution network to nearby communities as well.

Some of the key issues the phase 2 study will address include power supply cost and options, stranded costs — meaning the decline in the value of electricity-generating assets due to restructuring of the industry — and the book value of assets and fair market value, among other issues.

A third phase study also would be recommended when the phase 2 study is completed, according to EES officials.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanSevvy