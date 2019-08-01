CANON CITY — A 68-year-old local man died as the result of a car vs. pedestrian accident which occurred in a grocery store parking lot about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Canon City Police Sgt. Steve Huskey, a Ford Focus driven by Robert Sergeant, 87, of Canon City struck the pedestrian as he was walking through the City Market parking lot, 1703 Fremont Drive. The pedestrian was taken to St. Thomas More Hospital by ambulance, then flown to Penrose Main Hospital in Colorado Springs where he died later that evening.

The victim was identified as Mark Bennett of Canon City, according to Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller. Keller said an autopsy will be conducted today in El Paso County.

The accident also caused moderate damage to two parked vehicles.

“Officers on scene did not observe any signs of impairment during their contact with Sergeant. The preliminary investigation indicates Sergeant was pulling into a parking space to park when he accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake," Huskey said.

Sergeant has no prior driving convictions, Huskey said. Charges have not been filed pending the outcome of an investigation.

