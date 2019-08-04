Twenty-two Colorado families that have owned and operated their farms and ranches for 100 years or more will be honored at the 33rd annual Centennial Farms & Ranches ceremony at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.
These families represent Colorado’s proud agricultural heritage, persevering through over 100 years of changes and challenges.
The families will receive certificates signed by Governor Jared Polis, Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg, and Executive Director of History Colorado Steve W. Turner. They will also receive Centennial Farm & Ranch signs to proudly display on their properties.
Since 1986, the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the Colorado State Fair, and History Colorado have partnered to honor our state’s agricultural heritage with the Centennial Farms & Ranches program.
When this year’s ceremony is complete, the State of Colorado will have recognized 603 Centennial Farms and Ranches.
This year’s Centennial Farms and Ranches:
Aspaas Ranch—1913
Hesperus, La Plata County
Bagley Hills Ranch, Inc.—1914
Eckley, Yuma County
Baker Farms—1917
Akron, Washington County
Boerner Farm—1916
Fleming, Logan County
Brent Wertz Farm—1919
McClave, Bent County
Brown Ranch—1915
Clark, Routt County
Davis Ranch—1919
Walsenburg, Huerfano County
Dolezal Farm—1917
Julesburg, Sedgwick County
Enstrom Ranch—1911
Nucla, Montrose County
Kleve Farm and Ranch—1919
Holyoke, Phillips County
Lewton Family Farm—1919
Bennett, Adams County
Lorenzini Farms—1919
Weldona, Morgan County
M&M Hahn Family Partnership, LLC—1910
Yuma, Yuma County
Miller Ranch—1919
Westcliffe, Custer County
Perry Ranch—1911
Toponas, Routt County
Purcell Ranch—1919
Ault, Weld County
Renzelman Ranch—1916
Wray, Yuma County
Moellenberg Ranch—1914
Idalia, Yuma County
Rod & June Ulrich Farm—1919
LaSalle, Weld County
Schmittel Ranch—1911
Saguache, Saguache County
Seufer Farm—1919
Holly, Prowers County
Weyerman Ranch—1893
Idalia, Yuma County
The ceremony will be open to the public and is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 23 in the Weatherport Tent on the Colorado State Fairgrounds.