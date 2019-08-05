The site project manager for the Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant said the project has eliminated more than 149,500 of the more than 299,000 155 mm projectiles at the Pueblo Chemical Depot.

“With that milestone, we also mark the destruction of one third of the more than 2,613 tons of chemical mustard agent in the stockpile,” said Walton Levi, in a letter to citizens and stakeholders.

“And at the end of July, that is exactly what we did when the workforce took PCAPP past the halfway mark in our first of three campaigns destroying munitions in the Pueblo Chemical Depot stockpile.”

Levi explained why the chemical depot is tracking both the number of munitions and the amount of agent destroyed at the plant.

“We track both because they have significant importance to the project and the local community. On a project level, we can measure ourselves against contractual requirements and goals as well as those with international implications associated with the Chemical Weapons Convention, the international treaty which requires us to do so,” Levi said.

“The information is provided to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, or OPCW which provides treaty enforcement and oversight. Also it is important on a local level with informing local and state leadership the status and progress of the project.”

Levi said the plant continues moving forward with completing this campaign, safely destroying the mustard agent and munitions with a goal of finishing the 155 mm campaign late next year.

“After that the plant will process more than 383,000 105 mm projectiles in the second campaign,” he said.

Levi said on a parallel path, the depot will complete the construction, systemization and startup of Static Detonation Chamber operations, which is expected to occur next summer.

“Once the three SDCs are ready to safely begin their mission, more than 97,000 4.2-inch mortar rounds will be destroyed along with any rejects, or problematic munitions from the main plant, bringing to an end the third campaign as well as a stockpile mission that has spanned nearly 70 years,” Levi said.

“And we remain committed and steadfast in our goal of meeting a congressionally mandated deadline of December 2023.”

He said for those working at the plant, there is enough satisfaction in knowing that what truly counts is the date when the last munition is processed, and the last drop of agent neutralized.

“That day will mark a win-win for the workforce, our neighbors in the surrounding communities, and our nation,” Levi said.

