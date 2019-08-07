On Friday, 11 seniors will vie for the title of 2019 Colorado State Fair Silver Queen.

This annual competition, sponsored by Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care, will take place at 11 a.m. at the Southwest Motors Events Center.

The contestants, who range in age from 74 to 91, will tout their life accomplishments and display a talent before host Trysten Garcia and judges Steve Nawrocki, Tracy Samora, Dr. Rebecca Holder and Tarrah Lowry.

The queen and her court will be named on Aug. 26: Seniors Day at the Colorado State Fair.

This year's hopefuls are:

Eva Apker, 91, University Park Care Center. Although she received a college scholarship, Apker remained in her hometown of Wiley to help run the family hotel and care for her disabled sister.

She married at 19 and had two children. A serious illness paralyzed her husband and forced Apker into a primary caregiver role for 12 years, during which she supported her family as a seamstress.

At 89, Apker retired from Chubbuck Ford agency. She now fills her time with puzzles, word searches and socializing. She is known for her tireless commitment to her community, through church and nursing homes, the Ladies Red Hats, the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Order of Amaranth and bridge clubs.



Audie Allen, 82, Brookdale El Camino. Born in Augsburg, Germany, during World War II, Allen's mother was killed during the Holocaust and she was raised by her aunt. As a child, she narrowly escaped a bomb scare, after which she left Germany.

She became a beautician and opened her own salon. After marriage, she also became a real estate agent. After the birth of her only child, Allen gave up the salon and real estate to focus on motherhood.

She is active in many organizations, including a German club, poker club and the Pueblo Symphony. She loves to dance.



Alma Finn, 91, Rock Canyon. A woman of faith, Finn said that as a young girl, she had a serious episode and was told she would not survive. A “miracle” allowed her to get up out of the hospital bed, walk around and then make a full recovery.

She received her GED in 1964 and worked as a waitress before marrying and having four children. She spent years hosting church meetings, during which she spread the word about religion. She also enjoyed writing poetry and drawing.



Rubita Gonzales, 74, Pueblo Center Genesis. With five sisters and one brother, Gonzales is proud of her large family. Always known for her kind soul, giving nature and selfless attitude, Gonzales was a housekeeper for years.

After losing her husband in 1998, Gonzales became an attendant at a local chapel, where she helped others deal with the loss of loved ones. She has always been an active member and volunteer at her church, helping with dinners and festivals and delivering meals to the needy.

She now enjoys quilting, canning, cooking, crocheting and providing for others.



Hortencia Hernandez, 19, Innovage. One of five children, Hernandez never met her mother but grew very close to her father. She fondly remembers dancing around her school and working in the fruit fields with her father, which eventually led her to meet her husband.

She traveled to Texas, Michigan, Tennessee and Florida for work before becoming a stay-at-home mother. She has a passion for gardening and takes great pride in cooking from scratch. Hernandez's bubbly personality and effortless ability to put a smile on anyone’s face are her trademarks.



Bettina Lubke, 85, Minnequa Medicenter. From New York, Lubke graduated college with a degree in liberal arts, which she put to use as a commercial interior designer for 10 years. As a student, she was involved in stunt variety shows. Her other passions include singing, photography, listening to classical music and reading nonfiction.

She is known for her contagious smile, blue eyes, outgoing personality and beautiful voice.



Avonelle McHenry, 98, Belmont Senior Care. In Texas, McHenry enjoyed school and learning. She and her sister played softball: McHenry a catcher with her sister on second base. They often struck fear into opposing teams, with McHenry throwing out would-be base stealers to her sister.

She was known as a bit of a tomboy, always working on projects and fixing things. After moving to Oklahoma, she built her own house, where she lived with her husband. She attended church and taught Sunday school.

She now enjoys crocheting and socializing and is known for her friendly demeanor and outgoing personality.



Genevieve Mollin, 92, Belmont Lodge. A Pueblo native, Mollin was close to her two brothers and remembers walking to school with them every day, always seeing something new. As a child, she worked on the family farm to help her parents.

After a bad car accident forced her to leave nursing school, she went to work at First National Bank.

She was a great mother to three children and has always been a very helpful person, teaching teenagers during Sunday school and helping with activities and outings at Belmont Lodge. She loves to read, learn new things and explore outside.



Wanda Rodibaugh, 83, Life Care Center of Pueblo. Born in Iowa, Rodibaugh has two sisters and one brother, who is 25 years younger than her. After graduating high school, she began restoring fine china and started her own company. Eventually, Rodibaugh provided nationwide training for Merry Maids and was named the “Best China Restoration in the Country.”

She and her husband-to-be were chosen to take part in NBC’s “Bride and Groom Show” and were married on the show, spending a week in New York. That trip was financed with the help of Rodibaugh's father, who sold a show cow, along with her husband, who sold two prized sheep.

Rodibaugh later became an usher for the San Francisco Giants and met many of the players. She is an avid bingo player, loves to socialize and is still interested in china restoration.



Dorothy Salisbury, 85, Bruce McCandless Veterans Community Living Center. Salisbury grew up with three brothers and one sister in New Hampshire, where she learned to arrange bouquets as part of the Garden Club.

She graduated from New Mexico State University with a degree in gerontology, a groundbreaking feat. Salisbury served in the Air Force and is an honorary Coast Guard award recipient. She remains devoted to honoring the military, and was instrumental in renaming a mountain in Colorado Mount KIA/MIA.

She learned to swim in order to become a triathlete in her 50s and consistently placed in her age division. In her 60s, Salisbury backpacked through Colorado.

She volunteered at a local facility for the mentally handicapped and continues to promote physical fitness.



Inez Stamper, 77, Pueblo Regent. A kindhearted individual who loves to serve others, Stamper was very active in her church and often led worship. As a military wife, she traveled internationally and is grateful for that opportunity to have seen new countries and experienced new things.

She has a passion for music and enjoys singing, serenading the Regent residents and playing poker.

