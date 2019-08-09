Barb Clementi, president of the Pueblo School District 60 board of education, has announced her intention to seek re-election.

Along with Clementi's seat, those occupied by Vice President Frank Latino and board member Bobby Gonzales also are up for grabs. Latino is not seeking re-election and Gonzales hasn't made an announcement.

A longtime D60 educator, Clementi said the district has made notable improvement over the past four years of her tenure — a positive trend she wants to work to continue.

"I’m running for re-election to finish the good work that has begun," she said. "The foundation for greatness is in the process of being rebuilt in the district. Real change that is deep and authentic takes time.

"The school district, with the support and leadership of the board, has worked to put the right people in the right positions, to rebuild the policies, the procedures, and the common expectations for the district, which were in disarray. We've worked to develop a clear and real vision for moving forward."

That vision includes a new and viable strategic plan developed with authentic community input, as well as a facilities master plan and a bond measure which, if approved, would generate funds for two new high schools and upgrades and repairs for many more.

"Reserves have been decreased to 9% — moving more than $3 million into the classroom to benefit students," Clementi added. "A new online school will open this fall. We have showcased many of the outstanding programs in the district and through them, the strength of our instructors and the talent of our students."

Clementi also pointed out the benefits of the many collaborative partnerships that have been built between businesses and schools and the district, as well as reclaiming the name Pueblo School District 60, complete with a "logo and mission we can all take pride in."

The effect of these changes, the board president said, "have begun to translate into improving achievement and growth scores."

Although she spent her working career in public education, both in the classroom (middle school language arts and reading) and in quasi-administration work, Clementi said being elected to the school board four years ago opened her eyes to how much she didn't know.

"In these last four years, I have worked hard and learned much. I have represented the district at the state level with the Colorado Association of Schools Boards and was appointed to the CASB legislative advisory committee. As school finance and district budgets can take years to comprehend, I have studied and worked to learn beyond the basics," she said.

"I bring these four years of training and experience to this work, together with my background in classroom teaching, systems management and growth and education policy. And at my core, I believe in and work for our students, the staff that devotes their lives to our kids, and our community."

For an elected member of the school board, Clementi said consistency and experience "are essential to maintain and further the progress that has been made. And, while much has been accomplished, there is still much to do.



"I’m ready and eager to continue the work."

Margaret Wright and Tommy Ferrell also are seeking a seat on the school board.

School board seats are unpaid positions and carry a four-year term. The election is slated for Nov. 5.

