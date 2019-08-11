Job search

assistance available



The Pueblo Workforce Center offers numerous career and job assistance programs on a regular basis.

Walk-in assistance also is available at the center, 212 W. Third St. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. Job listings are available at connectingcolorado.com.

Among the programs offered:

•Employment Solutions seminars that provide information on current job openings, resume writing and what could be keeping you from finding employment.

•The YouthWorks program assists eligible individuals ages 17 to 24 to complete their GED or high school diploma, find employment, go to college or get training.

•The Governor’s Summer Job Hunt Program is open to young people ages 14 through 24. Jobs are available for those 16 to 24. Volunteer opportunities exist for those under 16.

Contact the Workforce Center to speak with an employment specialist and sign up for the next Governor's Summer Job Hunt Orientation.