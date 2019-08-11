Bell Park exploded with activity last Tuesday morning when 26 kids and 17 adults attended an old-fashioned ice cream social, played old fashioned games and attended the “Introduction to A One-Room Schoolhouse” by Donna Dodson.

They were taught how to play marbles, bowl on the sidewalks, blow bubbles, hula hoop, create chalk art, visit the old steel jail, and just have fun. Our attempt to “play before it got hot” seemed to work just fine and Bell Park looked great with all the recent rains we have had. Volunteers provided homemade ice cream, brownies, strawberries, toppings and lemonade. The Museum partnered with the Public Library to host this event.

COMING EVENTS: Join us 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 25 when we host the “Hats Off Reception.” This will be a fun-filled afternoon to enjoy the summer hat and photo exhibit, take more pictures in the hat booth, enjoy refreshments and friendship, and give away the quilt.

The exhibit officially closes Aug. 31, so come and enjoy the exhibit.

Sept. 15 – gourd painting at Museum – 2-4 p.m.

Oct. 12 – Boggsville Days

Oct. 26 – Night at the Museum and Murder Mystery

November – Annual Essay Contest for 7th graders

Dec. 14 – Christmas at the Museum

CURRENT HOURS: Museum and the Old Trail Gallery are open on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday - Friday 1-4 pm, and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. Historical Society members are FREE! Visit the Old Trail Gallery for your shopping needs – we are having a summer sale 20% OFF on clothing – stop by and check it out - no admission charge to shop!

Please call to arrange tours of the Museum after hours at 456-6066 or 469-2721. Boggsville is open through Boggsville Days October 11-13 th . Boggsville’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Contact 456-1358 or 281-6877 for any special arrangements.