As Care Connect patrons and friends found out at Wednesday’s Care Connect Open House, an emergency scramble can happen at any time of the day or night. At about 1 p.m., the crowd had to move back from the open door of the hangar where the Care Connect helicopter was being displayed, because a call had come in from Lamar and the helicopter had to be moved outside to take off for an emergency call. They were allowed to watch the takeoff at a safe distance from the prop wash (air blast), which is of considerable force from a helicopter.



On that emergency call, new flight nurse G Wagner had a thrill, too. It was his first real emergency call in the helicopter, although he had been through many run through's in preparation during his training.



For Flight Nurse Donna Crouch’s grandmother, Toni Crouch, the situation brought back several memories. Toni Crouch had a heart attack several years ago which involved a flight in the helicopter. “All I remember is when they said, ‘We’re moving you into the helicopter now,’ and when they said, ‘We’re at the hospital now.’ I slept the whole way.”



Toni, a nurse working in organ procurement during her career, had traveled all over northern New Mexico in a Piper Cub in connection with that job. She said the helicopter must have given a smoother ride than the Cub, but she had loved her work.



After an hour or so, Toni Crouch could be found in the main building in the ready room with her grandchildren, enjoying the comfortable chairs. Susan Fisher of the Chamber of Commerce, an EMT for the city, said, “Those chairs are more comfortable than the beds. I can’t sit down in them without going to sleep.” Fisher is an EMT but works for the La Junta Fire Department and does not fly.



The hot dogs and hamburgers were good and the tour of the main building very informative. The crews are on 24 hours, the pilots 12 hours on premises, so there are sleeping quarters, a kitchen, an exercise room, offices and a classroom, in addition to the comfortable lounge.



The City of La Junta covers the local Otero County area for citizens of La Junta. The fee is ordinarily $35 a year, and would be that again if the city were no longer able to budget for it. The fee for adding service anywhere in the U.S. is $35 for seniors and $45 for non-seniors. If you wish to add nation-wide coverage, contact Bob Walter at 720-595-6463, or add the coverage online at bob.walter@airmedcarenetwork.com/msm/bob-walter.