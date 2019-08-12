For D.C. Huff and his family, 4-H projects and fishing are a way of life, said both 14-year-old ninth grader D.C. and his mother, Donna Huff. Donna Huff is the leader of the Dams and Sires 4-H group. She and her husband, D.C.’s father, Darwin Huff, are both on the Arkansas Valley Junior Show Board for the Arkansas Valley Fair.



D.C.’s fishing habit is supported day to day by going down to the local kids’ fishing hole with a bunch of buddies. His first 4-H project, five years ago, was a PVC rod holder for his bicycle. The next year he made a solar-powered minnow bucket. His third year, he made fishing lures. The fourth year, he made a spinning carousel to hold his fishing poles in the garage. His mother says it works fine, keeping the poles in place and not making a mess. This year, his project is a wooden tackle box with removable drawers and a closing door.



“My dad and me like to go fishing,” said D.C. “We’re a little competitive.” How long has he been fishing? “From birth,” joked his mother.



“I like hands-on projects,” said D.C., “not gluing stuff on boards.”



The fishing has also worked into a reason for family vacations. They have fished for striped bass at Lake Texoma (really big lake on border of Texas and Oklahoma), crappie at John Martin and Blue Lake, and salmon and trout at Blue Mesa near Gunnison.



Fishing is not D.C.’s only 4-H project, however. He is also raising a market beef.

His mother says, “That beef eats 30 pounds of feed a day, so it’s not really profitable, but it keeps them busy - better than running around.”

His daughter, Briana Huff, now 26, was also a 4-H champion, a runner-up for national collegiate champion.



Donna and Darwin Huff were both 4-H kids in their youth, Darwin Huff from Swink and Donna Huff from Las Animas. Probably so were D.C.’s grandparents, Harold and Fern Morlan from Las Animas. All the kids, including the cousins, are into shooting sports. D.C. has also made a stock for a shotgun.



4-H is not a once-a-year thing for these youngsters and their families. It is truly a way of life, and a healthy one.

