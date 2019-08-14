Janet K. Lowther, 73 of Fowler passed away on Aug. 3, 2019, at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo. She was born on November 28, 1945 in Trinidad, Colo., to Wilbur & Lula Mae (Elwood) Link.



Janet graduated from Adams State College with a BA in Business Administration She and her husband, Willie, moved to Fowler in 1971. Janet worked for the Transportation Technology Center in Pueblo, Colo., for 35 years. She was the Secretary of Cottonwood Links Golf course in Fowler and a Deacon at Trinity Lutheran Church. She was on the Business Advisory board for Fowler High School. She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Chapter XI Delta Rho. Her family meant everything to her. Jan’s favorite times were those spent watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in sports and at family gatherings.



She is survived by her husband, Willis of the Fowler home; children, Kristi Kay (Chad) Cook of Walsh, CO; Mark (Amy) Lowther of Rocky Ford, Colo.; grandchildren, Amber (Andrew) Price of Center, Colo.; Christopher (Danielle) Cook of Fountain, Colo.; Taylor (Quinn) Donnell of Rocky Ford, Colo.; Darin Cook of Amarillo, Texas; Austin Cook of Walsh, Colo.; Lisa (Jordan) Korbitz of La Junta, Colo.; Tanner Chastain of Las Animas, Colo.; Logan Chastain of Rocky Ford, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Mason and Cameron Price, CJ Cook, Ryder and Owen Donnell, McKinzy and Marli Korbitz; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Jean Annette Link; brothers, James and John Link.



A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Fowler with Reverend Wayne Josephson officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church of Fowler, 600 5th Street, Fowler, CO 81039 or to a charity of choice direct or through the funeral home.



Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home and Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.