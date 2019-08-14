The Colorado High School Activities Association released its preseason polls for fall sports on Monday. The polls are posted on the CHSAANow.com web site.

Football

La Junta High School is ranked first in the Class 2A football poll. The Tigers garnered three of the 14 first-place votes and it totaled 115 points.

Platte Valley, whom the Tigers defeated in the state championship, is ranked second. Faith Christian, whom La Junta defeated in the semifinals is third.

Resurrection Christian is fourth, followed by Rifle, Bayfield, Delta, Kent Denver, Aspen and Eaton.

The Classical Academy and Lamar are listed as "others receiving votes," as are Basalt, Salida, Serling, D'Evelyn, Elizabeth, Englewood, Bishop Machebeuf, Alamosa and Berthoud.

In Class 1A, defending champ Limon is at the top of the rankings. It is followed by Strasburg, Colorado Springs Christian, Centauri and Holyoke. Meeker and Peyton are tied for sixth, and they are followed by Florence, Burlington and Wray.

Crowley County is mentioned as "others receiving votes." also in this category are Monte Vista, Paonia, Highland, Buena Vista, Platte Canyon, Manual and Jefferson.

Fowler is in the eight-man poll as it is ranked eighth. Another Arkansas Valley League team, Hoehne, is ranked second. Pikes Peak Christian represents the Southern League as it is in the seventh position.

Defending four-time champ Sedgwick County is on top of the eight-man poll, followed by Hoehne, Merino, West Grand, Caliche, Mancos, Pikes Peak Christian, Fowler, Rangely and Sargent.

Another Arkansas Valley League team, Holly, is in the "others receiving votes" category, while another Southern League team, Simla, is the same. Also listed in this category are Dayspring Christian, Akron, Sanford, Vail Christian, Dove Creek and Sangre de Cristo.

Two teams from the Southeast League are in the six-man Top 10. Kit Carson is ranked second, while Cheyenne Wells is 10th.

Another defending champion, Stratton/Liberty, leads the six-man rankings, followed by Kit Carson, Fleming, Prairie, Flagler/Hi-Plains, Peetz, Idalia, Arickaree/Woodlin, Briggsdale and Cheyenne Wells.

Cheraw is mentioned as "others receiving votes," as are two more Southeast League teams in Granada and Walsh. Also listed are Genoa-Hugo, Cotopaxi, North Park and Mountain Valley.

Volleyball

McClave is the only volleyball team in the area to appear in a Top 10 as it is ranked ninth in Class 1A.

Kit Carson also represents the High Plains League as it is ranked No. 1.

La Veta represents the Fisher's Peak League at No. 2. There are no teams from the Arkansas Valley League that are ranked.

Following Kit Carson and La Veta are Fleming, Merino, Weldon Valley, Sangre de Cristo, Haxtun, Otis, McClave and Briggsdale.

Two Arkansas Valley League teams, Springfield and Walsh, are listed as "others receiving votes," as are Prairie and Dove Creek.

Only one team from the Tri-Peaks League is in the Class 3A Top 10 as Colorado Springs Christian is third.

Lutheran leads Class 3A, followed by Eaton, Colorado Springs Christian, Alamosa, Faith Christian, Sterling, University, Platte Valley, Resurrection Christian and Valley.

La Junta is mentioned as "others receiving votes," as are Lamar and St. Mary's. Also in this category are Bishop Machebeuf, Centauri, Pagosa Springs, Delta, Middle Park and Peak to Peak.

There is only one team from the Santa Fe League in the Class 2A poll as Rye is ranked 10th.

Denver Christian is first, followed by Limon, Wiggins, Yuma, Lyons, Meeker, Del Norte, Vail Mountain, Akron and Rye.

Swink and Holly are in the "others receiving votes" category, along with Byers, Holyoke and Simla.

Softball

Rocky Ford is the only local softball team to appear in the Class 3A rankings as the Lady Meloneers are ranked sixth.

Lamar also represents the Tri-Peaks League at No. 9.

Strasburg is ranked first, followed by University, Eaton, Delta, Sterling, Rocky Ford, Brush, Meeker, Lamar and Faith Christian.

La Junta is mentioned as "others receiving votes," as are The Academy, Limon, Lyons, Basalt and Cedaredge.

