CANON CITY — A local herbalist views cannabis as she would any other herb: a natural gift from the earth to be used for its healing properties.

Lisa Scheerer, chief executive officer and creative alchemist for Alise Body Care, has just introduced two new CBD oil infused salves to her line of 50 products. The CBD salves are designed to give relief to aching muscles.

Each two ounce jar of muscle therapy salve contains 500 milligrams of CBD oil from hemp — the non-THC version of cannabis. The organic “whole plant” CBD oil is supplied by local Fremont County growers — and when infused with cold pressed extra virgin olive oil, the salve offers pain relief and anti-inflammatory properties, Scheerer said. It is available in wintergreen and clove versions.

“People still are coming along getting to understand more of what cannabis is and it has a lot of healing power,” Scheerer explained. “My big thing is education.

“Are there healing constituents in cannabis? Yes, and the research is just beginning to show that,” she said.

She has used her existing muscle therapy salve recipes and integrated the CBD oil. The salves are formulated to work with the body’s natural systems and accelerate the healing process by reducing inflammation, so blood flow can return to the aching area, Scheerer said.

“I use quality ingredients and we handcraft everything in small batches. I want to make a product that makes a difference in people’s lives,” she said, “So we’ve stayed 100% natural and we are not going to bend on that.”

Scheerer said she got her start with body care products after joining two women in a business called Calastoga Bath Shop, which launched in the mid-1990s in California. She moved the company to Colorado in 2007 and in 2013 settled the business into the Fremont Economic Development Council’s Small Business Incubator at 402 Valley Road in Canon City.

“We have mud bath, mud mask, stress relievers, a solid line of pain relievers and a salve for skin problems like eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis. We are going to infuse CBD oil in the existing skin saver salve — and that will probably be available right before Christmas,” she said.

Two years ago, she rebranded the business, changing it to “Alise - Courageously authentic body care,” and developed more appealing packaging and labeling. Along the way, she is making private label products for other companies, like one that offers CBD-infused pet products.

Scheerer just expanded the business into the suite next door and is looking at adding more equipment on site to package products into jars and pouches. The business also employs Amy Owen and Katie Knellinger.

With the goal of transparency, the Alise CBD products have a label that can be scanned, so that the customer can see test results conducted on each product and be assured there is no THC in the products.

The products are sold both wholesale and retail. The products can be ordered online at www.alisebodycare.com.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps