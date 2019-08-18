There will be three 2019 Arkansas Valley Fair running races that will take place Saturday at Rocky Ford High School.
The races are the 10K/5K, the 3K kids race and a 1-mile kids race for runners 12 and younger.
Registration will take place at Rocky Ford High School's Melon Field.
There are eight divisions in the 10K/5K — 15 and younger, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and older.
Registration for the 10K/5K is at 6:30 a.m. with race time at 7 a.m.
Registration for the 3K kids race is at 7 a.m. and race time is at 8 a.m., and the registration to the 12-and-younger 1-mile race is at 8 a.m., with race time at 8:30 a.m.
The registration fee is $25, which includes a t-shirt.
The first three finishers in each age group will receive medals.
The start and finish line is at Melon Field.
