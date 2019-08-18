Changes are coming for the Bent County Commissioners because of Colorado House Bill 19-1087

This bill will mandate counties to transition from physical postings to online postings. In the past the Bent County Commissioners posted their meetings on a bulletin board outside their meeting room.

Future meetings postings will not only be on the bulletin board, but also online — potentially accompanied by the agenda for that weeks meeting. The decision to keep a physical posting was met with support from commissioner Chuck Netherton.

“I think it's a good idea, because a lot of older people don’t use a computer and they can come and look if they want to,” Netherton said.

Online postings will begin with the next Bent County Commissioners meeting scheduled for August 22 at 9 a.m.

The electronic posting can be found at Bentcounty.net.

jconlan@ljtdmail.com