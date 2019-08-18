A Memorial Visitation for Las Animas, Colo., resident, Dale Alan Rogers will be held at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colo., from 10 –11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from Friends and family are invited to express condolences to the family and share stories of Dale. Inurnment will be held 11 a.m. at Spring Valley Cemetery in Larkspur, Colo., on Aug. 31, 2019, with Pastor Travis Walker officiating.

Dale was born June 10, 1955, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Lola and Frank Rogers. He passed away at Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta, Colo., with his family by his side, on August 8, 2019 at the age of 64.

He graduated from Douglas County High School in Castle Rock in 1974 and moved to Las Animas with the family in 1976. Dale left Las Animas to pursue other endeavors in 1984, then moved back to Las Animas, Colo., in 2005.

Dale practiced a strong work ethic and pursued a diversity of occupations, including farm and ranch work, logging, construction/maintenance work, truck driver, and heavy equipment operator. He owned D & R Trucking, based out of Colorado Springs for a number of years and was known by the CB handle ‘Dale Boy’.

He faced many challenging health obstacles throughout his life that resulted in numerous surgeries, which he handled with courage and determination to claim victory over the thorn in his side. Dale enjoyed mechanic work and held a keen interest in firearms.

Despite physical and emotional trials, Dale possessed a witty personality and loved to joke and bring laughter to others.

Dale is survived by his sister, Dawn (Richard) Orr of Las Animas, Colo.; niece Dana (Ray) Wudtke, grandnephew Wyatt Wudtke and grandniece Bailey Wudtke of Idalia, Colo., and niece Deandra (Jarrod) Sharp & grandniece Keara Sharp of Las Animas, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lola and Frank Rogers.

