Boys' and girls' bike races were held on Thursday, which was Kids' Day at the 142nd Annual Arkansas Valley Fair.

Tricycle races started at 9 a.m. and were followed by boys' and girls' bike races at 10 a.m. in the infield of the fairgrounds' rodeo arena.

In the 11-12 Girls Bike Race, Kalysta Mason took first place. Samuel Wright beat the competition and took first place in the 13-14 Boys Bike Race.

A bike raffle was held and the lucky winners were Ryan Day, Kimber Krantz, Julia Ruiz, and William Henson.

