The La Junta Ladies Golf League hosted its weekly tournament Thursday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

This week was a scramble format played under Stableford scoring rules. An eagle was worth five points, a birdie three points, a par two points and a bogey one point. The high score wins the tournament.

The team of Leslie Walden, Susie Mathewson and Lindy Bay won with a score of 15. Christine Wynne and Janet Golding were second with 13, and Cathy Bollacker and Tudie O'Neal were third with nine.

The next tournament is Aug. 22, where the teams must use the longest putt on the green.

