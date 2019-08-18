Las Animas Jr/Sr High School hosted a Positive Coach Alliance workshop on Friday in the high school gym. Positive Coach Alliance (PCA) is a national non-profit organization with the mission of creating a positive, character-building youth sports environment that results in better athletes, better people.

The presenter of the workshops was Tyler Johnson, a performance coach, national speaker and mentor. The first session at 3:30 p.m. was for the school district coaches; “Developing Triple Impact Competitors,” and immediately following at 5:30 p.m. was “Becoming a Triple Impact Competitor” that was geared towards student athletes.

According to Positive Coach Alliance (PCA), “A positive approach gets the most from youth and high school athletes, which is what coaches, parents, and the athletes themselves want. Staying positive also helps youth get the most out of sports.”