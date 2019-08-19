The word “fair” in Fair Ladies has a dual meaning, says group president Rochelle Kelly Wristen.

Not only has the organization helped boost the Colorado State Fair Junior Livestock Show for 29 years, the women-only buying group also strives to “help ensure that all kids in the sale get a fair price," Wristen said.

“If they’re not getting a decent price for their animals, that’s where we step in to make sure they get a good price.” she said.

At a buy-in price of $250 per member or sponsor, the Fair Ladies, clad in black and white attire on sale day, use funds to support Colorado youths participating in the Junior Livestock Sale, which is set for Aug. 27 during this year's Colorado State Fair.

The sale is a hybrid of two industries, she said: livestock agriculture, the raising of livestock for various purposes; and agribusiness, the sale of agricultural goods. Livestock agriculture and agribusiness are ongoing projects for those who participate in the sale, said Wristen.

“The kids start with a young animal at the beginning of the year,” Wristen said. “As soon as this sale is over, they’re already working on next year’s project.”

“Part of the project is everything — from nutrition, exercise, working with the animals — so that they're manageable in the show ring and ultimately the sale ring.” Wristen said.

Most of the participants in the Junior Livestock show are from rural areas where “livestock is their livelihood,” Wristen said.

“It’s really a big deal to show at the state fair and even more so to make the sale.”

Funds from the sale of livestock often are used by participants to cover the cost of college and make investments for upcoming livestock projects. Typically, the Fair Ladies have 65 members, though some years the group included up to 80 members, she said. Though they are Pueblo-based, they invite women 18 and older across the state to join.

The Fair Ladies was started in honor of Diane Hanson, who died in 1991 of breast cancer. The group raised $13,100 for the Junior Livestock Sale their first year. And in 29 years, the group has contributed $400,000, Wristen said.

Just as participants spend months preparing and maintaining livestock for sale, the Fair Ladies make a “year-to-year commitment,” she said. The group starts meeting in preparation for the sale at the beginning of the year.

As president of the Fair Ladies, Wristen said she values meeting the kids. “The stories behind the kids and their animals are always interesting.”

The group is currently looking for members. For more details, call (719) 671-3911.

jbartolo@chieftain.com

