Working through federal grants, the Hasan School of Business at Colorado State University-Pueblo provided 12 laptop computers and a storage rack to the Centennial High School JROTC program.

The computers are part of a program bringing cyber security training to the high school.

“CSU-Pueblo has been a vital link for us in both training and hands-on competition in the world of ethical hacking,” said retired Maj. John Freeburg, coach of Centennial’s “CyberDogs.”

The 2019 spring semester was the first time the team competed on a national level, garnering a 37th place "and a taste for more," according to Freeburg. "This year will see the team competing in the Air Force’s Cyber Patriot Program, as well as in the National Cyber League.

"The schedule is full and the stakes are high. Those who do well in the competition can expect job offers as well as access to higher education in a high-paying and desperately short field."



