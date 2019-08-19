School: Pueblo County High School



Grades/subject taught: English, journalism and yearbook advisor



Years of experience: Starting 16th year, most at Pueblo County



Education: Master of arts in English, Colorado State University-Pueblo; bachelor of arts in English, minor in professional writing, CSU-Pueblo; TeachNow Alternative Teacher Program, Western State University



From Principal Brian Dilka: “Ms. Fodor is the type of teacher that students gravitate toward. She is down-to-earth, knowledgeable in her content, and pushes the students to do their best. She entertains her students, and keeps them interested in literature. She has high expectations, and really does a nice job teaching concurrent enrollment English for our students.

"She also takes on the large task of producing the yearbook every year and mentoring our journalism students.”

From the educator: "Students are what makes being a teacher fantastic! It is such a tremendous honor to be able to positively impact our future leaders and future taxpayers. The most challenging part of being a teacher in today’s society is competing with the student’s attention to social media. Social media drives so much of our culture nowadays. Sometimes it can be challenging to convince students of the benefit of sitting down and reading a book.

"I love teaching the content, but I strive to get my students to learn more than just the content. It’s important to be responsible, and get the job done: no matter what else may be going on in life. We all have struggles, and sometimes it’s important to acknowledge that. But, we all have team members that are depending on us. We are accountable to others. That’s an important lesson for students to learn sometimes."



From 2019 graduate Mikayla DeCarlo: “Ms. Fodor inspires us every day! She brings in something new, something fun, to class every day. She is always active in the classroom and is constantly on the move, interacting with students in a fun and motivating way. She stresses more than the content, and tries to instill life lessons and real-world application in her teaching.

"It is very obvious that Ms. Fodor cares a great deal about her students.”



