With the sales tax revenues for July at $85,940, Financial Representative Janet Hill reported optimistic financial picture for the La Junta Nursing Home Project on Wednesday. The general fund has $504,394.28 and the debt service fund, $600,982.96.



Nursing Representative Diane Fowler expressed some concerns about size and general layout of individual homes. Discussion of these factors occupied the meeting. All members were present except Dr. Paul Yoder - Lynn Horner, Diane Fowler, Janet Hill and Johnnie DeLeon.



CDM architects has been employed and their first billing, in the amount of $34,402.68, paid, for the services rendered at the last work session. That session yielded the general layout for the nursing home.



Under discussion on Wednesday and subject for discussion on Monday afternoon is the composition of the individual homes. The Health Service District agrees with the architect that some linking of the homes for mechanical and laundry services would be advantageous financially. “Staffing is to be kept completely separate,” said DeLeon.



Fowler was concerned with having adequate room size for each client, but did not want to be extravagant with the district’s money. She was pleased to see that the architects had already allowed for line of sight between the bed and the bathroom in each individual room.



DeLeon was disturbed about the tiny size of the client’s space in the present Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center temporary housing. He remembers the more generous size of rooms in the Nursing Home West, which was closed because of failing integrity of structure. The minimum size recommended by the architect is 288 square feet. Most of the rooms are 338 square feet, down to 325 square feet in the current drawings.



The architect’s drawings, so far, show 10,500 square feet for each house, to house 14 people. In Akron, the dimensions are 8,100 square feet for 12 residents. The committee is striving for a compromise between simple and modest or big and beautiful. They are working with a more detailed diagram of an individual home, supplied by the architect.



The next board session was scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. The other member of the design committee, Julia Hoeppner, will be invited to attend, because individual room lqyout will be discussed. Other members of the Design Committee are DeLeon, Fowler and Adela Licon, administrative assistant. The meeting is open to the public.

