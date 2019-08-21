A new retail marijuana dispensary opened in Ordway on Monday.

The store is an outlet of Mesa Organics Ltd., founded by Jim and Pam Parco, and the first of four planned dispensaries in the lower Arkansas Valley. It's located just north of the intersection at U.S. 96 and 71.



Mesa Organics has seen success in the few years it's been open. On June 5, a merger was announced between Medicine Man Technologies, a consulting firm, and Mesa Organics, with potentially more mergers planned for the future.

Jim Parco believes that they are well on their way to creating the golden standard of cannabis regulation and an exemplary model for cannabis producers nationwide. That's a significant goal, but it wasn't originally what Parco had in mind for an endgame. As with many things in life, the Parcos' journey through the recreational marijuana industry had small beginnings.



Parco and his wife Pam Parco have been together since they were 15 years old. Jim was born in Pueblo and raised on a family farm near a restaurant that he said was famous in the '50s and '60s — Greenwoods Cafe, named after the family that owned it, and it was a booming local business.



"People came from La Junta, Rocky Ford, Canon City, all over, on Friday nights for chicken dinners," said Parco. "It was very historic."



But that changed in 1980 when the family sold the building. It became a bar, and then transitioned through a series of Mexican restaurants until the roof finally collapsed about a decade later.



The same year the Greenwoods family sold their property, the Pueblo steel mill reduced its staff by thousands of workers over a period of about six months, Parco recalled.



"In a town of 100,000 people," said Parco. "It decimated Pueblo."



Parco said Pueblo became a hard place to live after the city "suffered the fate of so many other rust-belt cities in the Midwest where industrial manufacturing really dried up," despite still being listed in magazines as one of the 10 best places to live in the United States regarding cost of living, climate and other factors.



Still, there was hope.

Parco remembers his parents saying about the old Greenwoods Cafe: "God, somebody should buy that dump and clean it up."



And that's exactly what Parco and his wife vowed to do, at first for his parents' sake.



He served two decades of active duty in the Air Force before retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 2011. Before his departure, he worked to achieve master's degree in business and a Ph.D., and had begun teaching as a professor at the U.S. Air Force Academy north of Colorado Springs and the Air War College in Montgomery, Ala.



Just a year after retiring from the Air Force, opportunity knocked.



The Colorado Legislature enacted Amendment 64 in 2012, which legalized recreational cannabis in the state. At that point, though, Parco had no experience with marijuana.



"To be honest, I don't remember that happening," Parco said. "I don't remember voting for it. It just was not on my radar. We were the good kids. I was the valedictorian of my high school class; Pam was Miss Pueblo County. We were the kids that, we didn't drink, we didn't do drugs, we did our homework. This was just, good kids didn't do stuff like this. This wasn't even in our realm of paying attention."



But Parco saw the chance to rehabilitate the Greenwoods building. He and his wife bought the property and transformed it into a recreational cannabis dispensary. Saying there was no difference between recreational and medicinal cannabis, they went the route of offering just retail recreational cannabis.



In 2016, Jim and Pam Parco sorted out licenses with the city and state and became full-fledged dispensary owners. But it wasn't quite so easy. Four months after obtaining their licenses, some in Pueblo demanded that they get a vote on whether to allow recreational cannabis in Pueblo County.



Parco used an acronym he had coined to describe the protesters. CAVE: Citizens Against Virtually Everything.



"The CAVE people showed up in Pueblo County and said, "Look, we the citizens of Pueblo County voted for legalization and Amendment 64. But nobody asked us about legalizing our backyard,'" Parco explained. "'We want a vote on whether or not cannabis should be legal in Pueblo County.'"



So Parco stepped back and undertook some research. He found that in 2016, only 23 out of Colorado's 64 counties allowed the commercial production, sale or manufacturing of cannabis. And, contrary to what the "CAVE people" of Pueblo were going for, in each of those municipalities, cannabis businesses were allowed by county commissioners, city councils or mayors.



Parco became the Pueblo campaign spokesperson for allowing cannabis business within the city.



"We ran the campaign and in November, 2016, we decisively defeated Pueblo's Proposition 200," said Parco. "Pueblo County became the very first county in the country to legalize. We also became the very first county in the country to repeal a prohibitionist vote. So Pueblo has the strongest stance for cannabis legalization than anywhere else in the United States."



Today, Mesa Organics has four dispensaries planned for the lower Arkansas Valley. But more so than the dispensary side of cannabis business, the company is focused on the manufacturing side.



"We went ahead and invested the rest of our life savings into a high-production, super-critical CO2 extractor," said Parco. "That opportunity allowed us to start scaling our business to where we quickly became the largest CO2 extractor in the cannabis industry, licensed in the state of Colorado, working in conjunction with Los Suenos farms."



With Medicine Man Technologies, which announced a deal to acquire both Mesa Organics and Los Suenos Farms in June, Parco thinks they are on their way to building a company that will become one of the largest cannabis companies in the country by revenues.



Jim and Pam Parco have come a long way since the Greenwoods Cafe, but their vision hasn't been clouded by dollars and cents.



"Here in our company, we've strived to set the standard of being a model employer," said Parco. "We try to pay everybody what we consider to be a living wage, far above minimum wage. People will start at minimum while on probation and then we'll quickly advance them.



"But we pay full medical, dental, optical, life insurance, and early next year we're going to start bringing out our 401k program."



Parco said he wants to create jobs that people can work up to throughout their careers. He expects a lot more opportunities for job growth following the completion of the Medicine Man Technologies merger.



Mesa Organics also is working on establishing adult use recreational cannabis dispensaries in Rocky Ford and Las Animas in addition to the facility that opened on Ordway on Monday.

