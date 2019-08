Pueblo County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m., according to a National Weather Service advisory.

The weather service said that at a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles south of Colorado Springs and it was moving south at 15 mph.

The hazards accompanying this storm include half-dollar size hail, the weather service said.

More chance of showers and thunderstorms in Pueblo is expected Thursday, mainly after 5 p.m.